CDI Energy Products high-performance thermoplastic excels in highly corrosive application

In what's bound to be a popular trend in the coming years, Everrati is turning the coveted 1991 911 (964) into a high-performance EV that delivers 500 hp and over 150 miles of range. The electrified model has been thoroughly upgraded with an EV powertrain that gets the car from 0-60 in less than four seconds and is coupled to a 53kWh battery pack with DC fast charging compatibility that can charge from 10% to 100% in under an hour. It's also lighter than the original model, making use of carbon fiber body panels and is completely stripped down and water blasted and treated to resist rusting and its monocoque is strengthened via seam-welding and refabrication.