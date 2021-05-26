CDI Energy Products high-performance thermoplastic excels in highly corrosive application
On May 25 CDI Energy Products (Houston, Texas, U.S.), a high-performance polymer components company, announced that its latest proprietary thermoplastic polymer composite material, dures 200, achieved API 610 recognition — the standard for centrifugal pumps for petroleum, petrochemical and natural gas industries — and outperformed service life expectations under extremely corrosive sulfuric acid conditions.www.compositesworld.com