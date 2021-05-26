China, U.S. Governments Explore Adopting Cryptocurrencies Even as Stricter Regulations Loom

Bitcoin's dizzying 2021 rally tumbled last week after both U.S. and Chinese authorities announced plans to reign in the mostly unregulated crypto-space. China's lead financial regulator Vice Premier Liu He pledged to "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior" due to concerns over its environmental impact and financial risk, while the U.S. Treasury Department said all transfers worth $10,000 or more must be reported to the IRS, taking aim at crypto's unique ability to skirt taxation and government scrutiny.