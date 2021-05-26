Edward Rees McDuffie, 86 of Bellaire passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at home. He was born July 9, 1934 in Cincinnati, the son of Roy and Elizabeth (Babbitt) McDuffie. Ed was a lifelong Firefighter and EMT. He started out in Bellaire in 1970 and became the fire Chief from 1977 until 1990. He was a Michigan Firefighter training instructor for many years and very passionate about educating firefighters. He served as the Antrim County Emergency Service Chairman, Bellaire District Fire Authority Chairman, on the Antrim County Arson Team, and was a board member of the Regional Training Center in educating firefighters and fire officers. Ed was instrumental in acquiring Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) for cardiac arrest and in obtaining a compressor to fill air bottles for all fire departments in Antrim County. He also coordinated the purchase of the Mobile Command Post for large scale emergencies in the county.