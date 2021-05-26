Cancel
Reno, NV

Aerion ceases operations of AS2 business jet

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 17 days ago

Multiple news sources have reported that on May 21, supersonic aircraft developer Aerion Corp. (Reno, Nev., U.S.) confirmed that it is ceasing operations of its AS2 business jet program, attributing the decision to difficulty in raising the capital needed to complete production, due to several financing deals that have reportedly fallen through. Note that the information discussed below refers specifically to Aviation Week's original announcement.

