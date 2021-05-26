Cancel
Biden Asks Intel Community To 'Redouble' Examining COVID-19 Origins

 8 days ago

Nation's top infectious disease expert, says he supports a broader investigation into the origins of the Corona virus, including the theory that it leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. NPR's Windsor Johnston. Reports Dr Anthony Fauci testify before a Senate committee today amid growing calls for more transparent probe of the pandemic. Dr Anthony Fauci says he's still believes the virus was a natural occurrence, but emphasized that no one knows for sure since there's a lot of concern a lot of speculation. And since no one absolutely knows that I believe we do need to kind of investigation where this open transparency and all the information that's available to be made available to scrutinize. The World Health Organization is calling for a broader probe, saying its investigation at the lab has been limited. President Biden says he's asked the U. S intelligence community to redouble efforts to collect information to help determine Thea origin of the.

