Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

What To Preserve And What To Develop – Some District 39 Council Candidates Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds About Park Slope

By Billy Richling
bklyner.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes landmarking make neighborhoods more affordable or more expensive? Some Park Slope council candidates can’t seem to decide. At a debate on Sunday, seven candidates seeking to replace term-limited Brad Lander in the Council District 39 seat were asked if they would support expanding the Park Slope Historic District, in which buildings are prevented from being demolished or significantly altered.

bklyner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Government Buildings#Office Buildings#Park Slope Council#Democratic Party#Cd39#Housing Rights Initiative#The Civic Council#The Pavilion Theater#Nitehawk Cinema#City Council District#Brooklyn Young Democrats#Preserve#Southern Park Slope#Neighborhood Landmarking#Historical Preservation#Community Input#Individual Buildings#Preservationists#Wealthy Neighborhoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 38

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22. The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.
New York City, NYbkreader.com

This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

DDC issues $215M design-build RFQ

The NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) issued Request for Qualifications (RFQ) under the agency’s developing design-build program for two large community recreation centers in Brooklyn and Staten Island, together valued at more than $215 million. DDC Commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer, said “All interested firms are encouraged to respond including...