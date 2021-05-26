What To Preserve And What To Develop – Some District 39 Council Candidates Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds About Park Slope
Does landmarking make neighborhoods more affordable or more expensive? Some Park Slope council candidates can’t seem to decide. At a debate on Sunday, seven candidates seeking to replace term-limited Brad Lander in the Council District 39 seat were asked if they would support expanding the Park Slope Historic District, in which buildings are prevented from being demolished or significantly altered.bklyner.com