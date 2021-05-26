What To Preserve And What To Develop – Some District 39 Council Candidates Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds About Park Slope

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.