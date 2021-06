We all love to rag on the poor old internet, including myself. It’s a time waster, it’s corrupting the youth, Bitcoin mining is bad for the environment somehow. But it’s not like we were all doing anything that great before we were online either. I mostly just sat around on an inflatable green couch rereading Garfield comics, and the day my parents got the internet at our house, the first thing I did was type www.garfield.com into the address bar to pick up where I left off.