New York City, NY

It’s Almost Mosquito Season – Larviciding In Early June

By Bklyner Staff
bklyner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like in years past, Marine Park and Fresh Creek are among the first areas to get treated by the city. Marsh areas bounded by Flatbush Avenue to the east; Avenue U to the north; Gerritsen Avenue to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south in Marine Park and marsh areas bounded by Louisiana Avenue to the east; Stanley Avenue to the north; East 108th Street to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south around Fresh Creek Basin are getting the season’s first larvicide drop between Tuesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 3 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, NYC Department of Health informs. (In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until from Friday, June 4 and Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 8, 2021 during the same hours.)

bklyner.com
