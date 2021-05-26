Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MFS interoperability by December

By AKM Zamir Uddin
The Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople will be able to transfer funds from their mobile wallets to other accounts belonging to another carrier and banks by December in a development that would give the mobile financial service (MFS) industry a massive boost. Bangladesh Bank has already completed the necessary tasks to ensure interoperability of the...

www.thedailystar.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfs#Mobile Wallets#Haider#Implementation#Service Providers#Financial Products#Public Sector Banks#Financial System#Bangladesh Bank#Tk#Idtp#Npsb#Dutch Bangla Bank#Dbbl#Mfs Interoperability#Mfs Providers#Payment System Providers#Mfs Related Data#Internet Banking#Lenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Mobile wallets to be interoperable from April 2022, RBI announces

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a circular asking all licensed prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) or mobile wallets such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Mobikwik, to be interoperable from FY23. According to Business Today, the initiative implies that beginning April 2022, a mobile wallet user, who is fully...
IndiaeMarketer

India’s central bank imposes interoperability rule for mobile wallets and prepaid cards

India’s central bank is asking that all licensed prepaid payment instruments (PPIs)—which include mobile wallets and closed- and open-loop prepaid cards—be interoperable by April 2022, per Business Today. Mass transit cards are exempt from the rule, and gift card issuers have the option to enable interoperability. Interoperability will be facilitated through card networks for card-based PPIs and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for mobile wallets. In practice, this means users with mobile wallets can send payments to various wallet brands and also use them at any UPI-accepting merchant. It also means that consumers will be able to use their mobile wallets and select prepaid cards to withdraw cash from ATMs.
Businessfinextra.com

Opaay chooses ibanXS as its PSD2 Open Banking platform

London based Service provider, Opaay has chosen ibanXS as their pan-European PSD2 / Open Banking platform. In doing so, they secure access to more than 1,550 European banks on the ibanXS platform. Opaay can use this to enroll its clients in payments throughout Europe, regardless of which bank the payer uses. And if a bank is not yet present on the ibanXS platform, it is quickly connected by the dedicated ibanXS team. ibanXS has a PSD2-license from the Dutch Central Bank to offer payment initiation and account information services.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Malaysian telco Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd have jointly bid for a digital bank licence, the companies said on Wednesday. Axiata’s e-wallet unit, Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with RHB to form a consortium to apply for a licence under the central bank’s framework, the companies said in a joint statement.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Paysafe streamlines US SME payments with SimplyPayMe

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new integrated payments partnership with SimplyPayMe, the global provider of payments technology and infrastructure. SimplyPayMe’s flagship mobile payments, invoicing, and simple business management solution has plugged into Paysafe to enable frictionless, contact-free card as well as ACH payments for...
Economythepaypers.com

Nigeria to reach a digital payments volume of 7.7 bln by 2025

A report by ACI Worldwide has shown that Nigeria will witness a transition to digital payments over the next five years, and real-time volumes will reach 7.7 billion by 2025. It said real-time payment volumes spiked in the country in 2020, rising to over 70% of digital payment transactions. The report indicated that this might be due to COVID-19, which accelerated digital transformation to reduce pressure on the paper-based payments.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

ICICI Bank Announces Collaboration With SWIFT to Offer Instant Facility For Cross-Border Inward Remittances

India-based banking group ICICI Bank announced on Wednesday it has teamed up with SWIFT to offer a facility that helps overseas partner banks to send instant remittances on behalf of their customers to the beneficiary in India. ICICI Bank claims this makes it the first bank in Asia-Pacific and second globally to offer the facility, called SWIFT gpi Instant, for cross-border inward payments.
Computersaithority.com

Lisk Unveils Roadmap to Ecosystem Interoperability

Lisk’s Interoperability Solution Will Permit Blockchain Applications to Communicate and Transact With One Another and With the Lisk Mainchain for Full Interoperability, Unlocking the Power of the Lisk Blockchain Application Platform. Lisk, the platform for building blockchain applications using JavaScript, has unveiled its roadmap to full ecosystem interoperability, with each...
Economythepaypers.com

Veem expands no-fee domestic payment services to Canada

US-based online payments solutions provider Veem has expanded its no-fees domestic payment services to Canada. Named Veem Local Canada, the tool includes Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT), giving Canadian business owners a new tool for payment options. Veem Local Canada provides businesses with an all-in-one, end-to-end solution for cross payments between provinces and territories across the country. Other key features include no fund caps, payment workflow solutions such as an enhanced reconciliation process, integrations with Quickbooks and Xero, and free features including invoice capture and tiered approval flow.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Interoperable DeFi Solution Panther Protocol Secures $8 Million

The decentralized finance industry has noted substantial initial success, but there is still room for improvements. Panther Protocol acknowledges the growing demand for privacy-oriented solutions in this space. By securing $8 million in private funding, the team can bring interoperable privacy to DeFi users worldwide. Enhancing Zero-Knowledge Proofs With Panther...
HealthNature.com

Design & development of customizable web API for interoperability of antimicrobial resistance data

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health emergency. Complementary to developing new drugs, AMR can be monitored and controlled through cost-effective active surveillance of resistance. As an initiative to monitor resistance, countries all across the globe are collecting data using a variety of surveillance tools. Moreover, hospitals routinely collect the AMR data for treatment which is being stored in their Laboratory and Hospital Information systems (LIS-HIS). The generated clinical data is collected & stored in various formats, making it very difficult to analyze and generate national reports. To integrate the stored clinical data for predictive modeling and analysis, there is an immediate need for a one-stop data repository capable of importing and exporting data in simple data exchange formats (CSV/Excel). The paper highlights the design & development of i-DIA, a python-based web API to facilitate the interoperability of AMR data by automatically importing the bulk of medical data from CSV files into generic data management and analysis system. The i-DIA has been integrated and tested with the ICMR’s AMR surveillance network on in-house developed software, i-AMRSS. The i-AMRSS is presently collecting data from 31 laboratories across India and i-DIA has been used to import data generated from LIS & HIS of a few hospitals directly into the system. The paper also proposes the complete web-based framework (an extension of i-DIA) integrated with peer-to-peer system architecture.
Economybeincrypto.com

Banking and Financial Services Reignite the European Industry Region

Digital technology firms such as Backbase, SmartMessage, Abaka, and Creatio joined the foremost edition of Finnovex Europe to formulate evolutionary strategies for re-igniting the banking and Financial Services Industry (FSI) of the European Region. The Leading Summit on Financial Services Innovation and Excellence, which kicked off from May, 24 –...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation DBS Bank has launched its first-ever security token offering by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
Technologythepaypers.com

Novalnet launches Shopify payment integration

The Germany-based payment service provider Novalnet has released a new payment integration for worldwide payments via Shopify. The all-in-one integration combines security functions and over 100 payment options with fully automated payment processes. It takes over the risk assessment as well as the acceptance, administration, monitoring and collection of payments for merchants and automates payment processes globally.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Canadian digital identity strategy to emphasize open standards for interoperability

Canada has launched a new strategy for its digital operations, which focusses significantly on the need for trusted digital identities built in open standards for public and private sector interoperability, and upgraded authentication methods for citizens and government workers alike. The ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024’ outlines the context, strategy...
Industrythepaypers.com

Releaf partners OnePipe to offer digitised financial services to Nigerians

Nigeria-based Releaf, a raw material procurement and logistics platform, has partnered OnePipe, a digital gateway enabling financial services, to provide digital disbursements to farmers. Over 2,000 oil palm farmers in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states now have access to digitised financial services, thanks to a partnership between the two...