Moments of Silence, Marches and Rallies Honor George Floyd

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Senator M.M. Logan (D., Ky.) announced today that he would offer three modifications to President Roosevelt’s judiciary reorganization bill and predicted that one of them would be reported favorably to the Senate. ‘I am sure that the president’s bill will be modified in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow and reported favorably,’ Logan, an administration supporter, said. He declined to say definitely whether the administration men on the committee had decided to support a compromise. Logan took leadership of compromise efforts in a move which some believed might have been inspired by other administration leaders, although they insisted they were standing firm for an increase of six justices in the Supreme Court. Logan’s principal compromise would provide: That the Supreme Court shall permanently be fixed at nine members, but that this number may temporarily be increased from time to time. To achieve this increase he would provide that justices should be eligible for retirement at 75 years if they have served ten years on the court. If, within six months after becoming eligible, a justice fails to retire, the president may appoint an additional justice to the court. Such additional justices may be appointed for each justice who fails to retire as permitted, but the court would not permanently be increased. The court could never have more than nine justices under 75 years of age.”