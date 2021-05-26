Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Moments of Silence, Marches and Rallies Honor George Floyd

By Mukta Ahmad
bklyner.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, May 25, was the one-year anniversary of the death of a man who, as his daughter said, “changed the world.” Last year the death of George Floyd, 46, at the hands of the police shook the country to its core after a 17-year-old girl’s video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds went viral.

bklyner.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Black People#Police Violence#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#Slavery#Front Man#Black Lives Matter#Freedom Of Movement#Freedom March Nyc#House#The Us Senate#Africans#Silence#Mr Floyd#Moments#Brother#Lead Organizer#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in Brooklyn: NYPD

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

May 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Senator M.M. Logan (D., Ky.) announced today that he would offer three modifications to President Roosevelt’s judiciary reorganization bill and predicted that one of them would be reported favorably to the Senate. ‘I am sure that the president’s bill will be modified in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow and reported favorably,’ Logan, an administration supporter, said. He declined to say definitely whether the administration men on the committee had decided to support a compromise. Logan took leadership of compromise efforts in a move which some believed might have been inspired by other administration leaders, although they insisted they were standing firm for an increase of six justices in the Supreme Court. Logan’s principal compromise would provide: That the Supreme Court shall permanently be fixed at nine members, but that this number may temporarily be increased from time to time. To achieve this increase he would provide that justices should be eligible for retirement at 75 years if they have served ten years on the court. If, within six months after becoming eligible, a justice fails to retire, the president may appoint an additional justice to the court. Such additional justices may be appointed for each justice who fails to retire as permitted, but the court would not permanently be increased. The court could never have more than nine justices under 75 years of age.”
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Who Will Be the Next Mayor?

The Democratic primary in the New York mayor’s race is on June 22. Given the city’s political demography, it will pretty much decide who succeeds Bill de Blasio after eight years (and will likely ensure his successor a spot on next year’s Power 100 list). While many New Yorkers might...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Jesus and Mary statue damaged in second recent incident of suspected Brooklyn church vandalism

A statue of Mary holding the baby Jesus outside an office of the Brooklyn Diocese was damaged over the weekend, the second instance of suspected vandalism on church property in the last several days, officials said. Damage to the statue was discovered outside the Windsor Terrace building on Monday morning, with the head of Jesus missing. Just last week, a crucifix statue was found toppled over ...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Bella Hadid’s Chants at NY Rally Creates 'PR Crisis' for Sponsors

She spent Saturday afternoon calling for 'genocide'. No matter where you stand (or don't) in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, we all might hope that celebrity culture would take a decided position against promoting violence and hate of all kinds. Unfortunately, that's not the case with celebrity sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who have repeated antisemitic tropes over the last several days, and have had to backtrack to say that their posts weren't antisemitic, just anti-zionist.
New York City, NYbkreader.com

This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

COVID-19 Update in Brooklyn

Masks will no longer be mandated in New York come Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he would be lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidelines released last week. Masks will still be...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
New York City, NYPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening. “Let’s get...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
New York City, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC protesters demand Palestinian liberation in largest demonstrations since 2020

(Scott Heins/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New Yorkers took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate in support of Palestinian liberation. Outrage over the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, evictions in East Jerusalem and Israeli ultranationalist mob violence across the region has led to some of the largest protests in New York City since the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.