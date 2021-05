With the final chapter of ARK: Survival Evolved launching next week, Studio Wildcard is wrapping up all ARK content with a bow into a definitive collection – the ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition. Available now on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, the ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is specially priced at $59.99 and is packed with everything the ARK franchise has to offer. This includes the ARK: Survival Evolved base game, along with all Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. The ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is completely updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!