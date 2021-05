Tucked away between Newbury, Newport and New London, the quiet community of Sunapee Harbor has been making some happy noise this spring. That’s good, since many of the folks who visit Sunapee every year drive right past the rustic summer-camp-style sign that points the way to the harbor, missing out on a half-day or more of shopping, noshing and relaxing on Sunapee Lake. Bill and Pamela Stocker, owners of the Sunapee Rock shop, are helping spread the word. “We’ve met folks who’ve come to Sunapee for years who never realized there was such a thing as Sunapee Harbor,” says Pam Stocker. “It’s one of those best-kept secrets about a half-mile from the main highway.”