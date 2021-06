Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment manufacturer and services provider Blue Origin successfully auctioned a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft earlier today. The company had announced the auction earlier this year, and things took an interesting turn when its founder and the world's richest man, Mr. Jeff Bezos, announced last week that he and his brother would join the winning bidder on a flight set to take place to the boundary separating Earth from space late next month. The bidding processes saw some of the world's wealthiest individuals express their willingness to pay as much as $27 million for a coveted trip to space, with the winner bidder agreeing to pay an eye-popping $28 million.