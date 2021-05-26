Jay-Z's Made In America festival is heading back to Philly this summer
Music mogul Jay-Z’s Made In America festival returns this year to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The hip-hop and EDM focused festival, curated by Jay-Z, joins many others resuming programming this year after cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19. Other festivals such as Pitchfork Fest, Austin City Limits, Governors Ball, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza have recently announced their upcoming lineups as musicians return to touring and the industry awakes from its coronavirus-induced slumber.music.avclub.com