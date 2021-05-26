Update: Missing Twelve-Year-Old Found and Safe

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is honoring corrections deputies this week. The first full week in May is National Corrections Officers' Week. Sheriff Dwight Baird says that corrections officers maintain a safe county jail, protect citizens, and provide programs to inmates to help reduce recidivism. Baird says the work by correctional deputies led to the jail receiving accreditation by the American Correctional Association, which is achieved by few jails across the country. Baird thinks the important work done by corrections deputies is not always recognized and that it is important to do so.