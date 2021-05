New Yorkers can generally count on almost every type of state tax to be among the highest in the country. And many things the state does are often pretty complicated. Take New York’s scheme for taxing recreational marijuana, which became legal month but probably won’t become available for legal sale until some time next year. The state’s proposed marijuana tax is above the average for the 15 or so states that have legalized it so far, many experts say, but it’s not the highest. (Washington state currently takes that honor.)