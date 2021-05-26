Lehi’s Miniature Float Parade tradition at risk
On a late night in May 1970, two Lehi women headed for Broadbent's barn to work on a float for the business. Unfortunately, one of the women stumbled and fell in an irrigation ditch on the property. Her friend pulled her up, and they sat and laughed about the misadventure but were certainly not deterred in their efforts to build the float. Float building was a work of love, dedication, and tradition that many in the community looked forward to each year during the Lehi Round-up celebration.