Lehi’s Miniature Float Parade tradition at risk

Are you stuck in a life rut? Are you methodically going along with very little vision?. In Isaiah 43 we see a picture of how God restores His people. “Behold I will do something new, now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, Rivers in the desert.” Verse 19 is full of life and vitality. But perhaps the most important part of this verse are the first four words, “Behold, I will do.”