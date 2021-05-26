Viewpoint: The Mid 20’s Power Flip for a First Generation American

My parents immigrated to the United States in 1995, just a year before I was born, with no more than the clothes on their back, and a faint glimpse of what would eventually become their “American dream.” With no money and no connections, my parents had no choice, but to raise my sister and I in a Section 8 housing project in my hometown of Dover. My parents fled Albania during the inevitable collapse of communism during the 1990s, so you could say that my parents lived through poverty not just once, but twice. Once by force, once by choice. However, they knew that in America, you could start at the very bottom, and somehow, make your way to the very top, with hard work and determination.