Signify Adds New VPs; Complia Health Builds Out C-Suite

By Andrew Donlan
homehealthcarenews.com
 3 days ago

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) has appointed Tracey Scraba as senior vice president and deputy general counsel. Additionally, it has hired Lisa Wagamon as senior vice president of network development. Dallas-based Signify is a New Mountain Capital portfolio company. It recently went public,posting a market capitalization of $7.12 billion in its...

homehealthcarenews.com
