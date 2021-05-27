Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Million-dollar vaccine lottery winner revealed

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RtH8_0aCOeeAj00

Abbigail Bugenske now has a million-dollar check to go with her clean bill of health.

Ohio lottery officials revealed Wednesday evening that Bugenske, a resident of Silverton, was the first winner of the state's much-anticipated " Vaxx-a-Million " sweepstakes. The five-week contest is offered to all residents who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

MORE: This is why vaccine lottery prizes may work for some, according to psychology experts

The state also announced that Joseph Costello of Englewood won a full college scholarship to a state school -- the prize for entrants under 18.

Gov. Mike DeWine even congratulated Costello in person.

More than 2.7 million adults entered the drawing for the $1 million prize and over 104,000 12- to 17-year-olds entered the competition for a chance to win the scholarships.

The drawing was held on Monday and conducted by a random number generator, but lottery officials said they needed time to verify the winners' vaccination status before they could be announced.

DeWine announced the competition , which is funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus money, on May 12 as a way to raise the state's vaccination numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5FU4_0aCOeeAj00
Stephen Zenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a person in a vehicle at a drive-thru vaccination site at the Meigs County fairgrounds in Pomeroy, Ohio, March 18, 2021.

Four more drawings for a million-dollar prize and college scholarships will take place each Monday in June.

Once a resident enters the competition, it will remain in the system until the contest is over and they do not need to reapply, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, 4.5 million state residents, about 39.19% of the entire Ohio population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health . The state had a peak seven-day average of new doses administered on April 18 with 125,600, but it has declined to 46,588 as of Wednesday, according to health department data.

However, since DeWine announced the competition, health officials said they saw an uptick in first-dose administrations. There have been a total of 287,013 new first doses administered over the last two weeks, a 5.8% jump from May 12, according to the data.

MORE: Ohio's vaccination jackpot: State sees increase in shots after offering $5 million lottery

Vaccinations rose for all age groups, according to the health department.

Robert Williams, a professor of health sciences at the University of Lethbridge and a research coordinator for the Alberta Gambling Research Institute in Canada, told ABC News that those hesitant to get vaccinated because they fear unlikely side effects might actually be "optimally suited" for a vaccine lottery incentive.

"If you can convince yourself you have a realistic possibility of winning the lottery, you may be the same kind of person who has an unrealistic view of blood clots," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3Ta1_0aCOeeAj00
Mike Cardew via USAToday Network - PHOTO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks about COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, April 27, 2021.

Other states have held incentives to increase their waning vaccination numbers. New Jersey and Connecticut are offering free beers to adults who get their shots, West Virginia is offering a $100 state savings bond and New York is offering free subway cards.

White House adviser Andy Slavitt praised DeWine's plan during a briefing Tuesday.

"People do care about getting vaccinated, but it turns out they also have other things they care about," he said. "We encourage states to use their creativity to draw attention to vaccines and to get their states and the country back to normal as quickly as possible."

MORE: Here's how effective vaccine incentives like free beer really are

After Ohio began "Vaxx-a-Million," five other states followed suit with lottery competitions for varying jackpots: Colorado , Delaware , Maryland , New York and Oregon .

MORE: Here's how effective vaccine incentives like free beer really are

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an additional competition that's open to the state's 12- to 17-year-olds. Residents in that age group who gets vaccinated can enter to win one of 50 full college scholarships, including books and room and board, to any State University of New York or City University of New York.

ABC News' Erin Schumaker and Brian Hartman contributed to this report.

View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
ABC News

ABC News

312K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#Vaccinations#The Lottery#Bloomberg#Usatoday Network Photo#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Lotterycountry1037fm.com

Retired North Carolina Teacher Wins a One Million Dollar Lottery Jackpot

Teresa Saunders says she knew the only way she would ever become a millionaire would be if she won the lottery. And last week, she did. The retired North Carolina teacher was shopping for a gift for her 16 year old grand daughter when she got a call informing her that she had won the million bucks. She played the “millionaire maker second chance” drawing and says she kind of forgot about it. At first she wasn’t sure if the call was for real, but it was.
LotteryPosted by
North Carolina Health News

Coronavirus Today – June 10 — Your chance to win!! NC has a vaccine lottery with million dollar prizes and college money.

North Carolinians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 and older could be one of four people this summer to win $1 million. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that he was taking a page from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s pandemic playbook, and from other states, too, for a different way to use federal funds to fight COVID-19.
HealthPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cuomo Believes Vaccine Will Be Needed To Leave New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering advice to residents who want to travel. Gov. Cuomo continues to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. "If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life," Cuomo said.
Public Healthhealthday.com

New York Lifts Pandemic Restrictions

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New York state has reached a milestone of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in 70 percent of its residents and joined California in lifting many pandemic restrictions on Tuesday. New York's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed as high as 48.2 percent, making...
Public Healthmynbc5.com

Some New York lawmakers question governor's state of emergency decision

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across New York, but the state of emergency is still in effect. The declaration, which has been in place throughout the pandemic, gives New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo emergency powers. Some local lawmakers are surprised the governor is maintaining the order even after the state reached the 70% vaccination goal.
Public HealthPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

State allots funds for pandemic-ravaged arts sector

The state has made available $105 million in arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts. The grants will aid in the arts sector's multi-year recovery from COVID-19 and spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide, the governor's office said in a media release.
Louisiana Statewhereyat.com

Louisiana Becomes First State in Deep South to Reform its Marijuana Laws

Louisiana has joined the ranks of many states around the country that have relaxed their marijuana possession laws. With the signing of House Bill 652 into law on June 15, Governor John Bel Edwards has effectively made Louisiana the first state in the Deep South and the second across the entire South to reform its criminal marijuana laws.
Public Healthwmleader.com

Cuomo closing some mass vaccination sites as COVID fight shifts gears

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will close several mass vaccination sites now that over 70 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Upstate locations at Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College in Jamaica, Queens will close on Monday, June 21 as the state starts to “downscale” larger sites and instead “shift their resources for localized vaccination efforts.”