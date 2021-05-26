Pioneer boys tennis sends six to State

Kuemper advanced to sub-state next Saturday in Denison vs the winner of Spencer and Storm Lake with a 5-1 win that ended before the singles match between Sam Janssen of Kuemper and Carter White of St Albert could finish. The two were tied 1-1 and playing the 3rd set when Will Pugh and Gus Collison finished their 2-0 sweep in doubles to end the contest. The Knights had won singles matches in the three, four, five and the six spots and were up 4-1 with those two matches on the court. Luke Hicks played extremely well in taking a set off Jeff Miller of St Albert who won the district singles title earlier this week in dominating fashion. Hicks lost the first set close 7-5 before winning the second set 6-3. Miller controlled the third set for St Albert only win.