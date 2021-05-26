newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Pioneer boys tennis sends six to State

By Beky Beaton
lehifreepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lehi boys tennis team wrapped up a fine regular season by qualifying players in four of the five brackets at the 5A state championship meet, played at the Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on May 20 and 22. The Pioneers did not go down without a...

www.lehifreepress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#St George#St George#Salt Lake City#State#Viewmont#Titan#Pioneers#Spring Break#Olympus#Coach Lehi Tennis#Tennis Courts#Salem Hills#Senior Devon Olson#Coach Alan Wofford#Orem#Junior Skyler Rigtrup#Spanish Fork#Skyline#Senior Andrew Huish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Boys, Eagles Girls Earn Team Tennis State Bids

Rain moving their competitions indoors did not slow a pair of Tulip City tennis teams on their way to earn state appearances Saturday. The No. 2 Pella boys tennis team dominated Atlantic and Grinnell in Ames to advance to the Class 1A final four in Des Moines on June 1st, while the No. 5 Pella Christian girls toppled No. 8 Pella to move on to the state quarterfinals Monday.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Boys’ tennis clinic at GHS

Gloucester High School boys’ tennis coach Jon Hatch will conduct a Shot of the Week tennis clinic for boys currently in grades six, seven and eight. The clinic is free and will run for four consecutive Saturdays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at GHS beginning May 29. Each session will...
Wichita, KSLeavenworth Times

City, Labor Day Tennis Tournament champion Sherer wins 3A singles

Rossville senior Alex Sherer made the most of his only opportunity to compete in the high school state tennis tournament with a 4-0 run to become the champion of 3A singles Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita. Sherer, the 2020 City and Labor Day Tournament champion, entered the tournament...
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Shawnee boys compete at state tennis tourney

The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team had a rough go at it and some tough draws in competing in the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. The Wolves won just two matches on the weekend, one by Will Stewart at No. 2 singles...
High SchoolPosted by
Deseret News

High school boys tennis: Why Lone Peak’s 6th straight 6A state tennis title ‘has been a great ride’

Remember when the Lone Peak Knights were the state’s premier high school boys basketball power?. Remember when the Knights were Utah’s most-successful football program?. On Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park, the Knights put emphasis on boys tennis being a part of the school’s impressive athletics program, winning individual titles in all five classifications while rolling to their sixth straight team title.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Cape Fear Academy boys tennis wins state championship

The Cape Fear Academy boys tennis team finished its dominant season Saturday afternoon by reaching the mountaintop. The Hurricanes knocked off Forsyth Country Day 5-1 Saturday to clinch the NCISAA Division II State Championship. Cape Fear Academy went 16-0 this year, including impressive wins over Wilmington public schools Hoggard and New Hanover.
Elyria, OHignatiuswildcats.com

Kenny Li and Kai Vesikallio Win Doubles Tournament, Nate Day Wins Singles Tournament

Five Wildcats qualify for Districts after a successful Sectional week of play. Five Tennis Cats have qualified for the District Tournament after a successful week at the Sectional Tournament. Those Wildcats that have advanced to Districts include Nate Day, Maki Andrich/Michael Nock and Kenny Li/Kai Vesikallio. Districts will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Springside Racquet Club.
Jenks, OKTulsa World

Jenks, Cascia Hall win boys tennis state titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — After finishing runner-up to Edmond North in the previous two boys tennis state championships, Jenks finally edged out the Huskies to win the Class 6A state title on Saturday. Jenks earned 29 team points and Edmond North finished with 27. Jenks and Edmond North have been separated...
Park City, UTPark Record

Park City High’s boys tennis team prepares for state

As a rare hailstorm pelted Park City Monday afternoon, the Park City High School boys tennis team got to work under Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center’s bubble. A little adversity is nothing new for the Miners this year. Down to 12 players after losing some team members early...
Tennis1380kcim.com

Kuemper Boys Tennis Advances to Team Sub-State with Win Over St Albert

Kuemper advanced to sub-state next Saturday in Denison vs the winner of Spencer and Storm Lake with a 5-1 win that ended before the singles match between Sam Janssen of Kuemper and Carter White of St Albert could finish. The two were tied 1-1 and playing the 3rd set when Will Pugh and Gus Collison finished their 2-0 sweep in doubles to end the contest. The Knights had won singles matches in the three, four, five and the six spots and were up 4-1 with those two matches on the court. Luke Hicks played extremely well in taking a set off Jeff Miller of St Albert who won the district singles title earlier this week in dominating fashion. Hicks lost the first set close 7-5 before winning the second set 6-3. Miller controlled the third set for St Albert only win.
Woodbury, CTprimepublishers.com

NHS Boys’ Tennis Heads for Championship

BETHLEHEM-WOODBURY — Nonnewaug is once again the Berkshire League regular season boys’ tennis champions. The Chiefs locked down the honor last week with a 5-0 of Shepaug and a gritty 3-2 win over Wamogo. Once the week was over, undefeated Nonnewaug at 10-0 was a full three games ahead of...