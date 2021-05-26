MW&Co. Asset Black Badger Limited-Edition Watch + Interview
Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. French watchmaker MW&Co. has teamed up with the illumination icon Black Badger for a limited-edition watch known as the MW&Co. Asset Black Badger. Part of the larger Asset watch family, the Asset Black Badger is a highly limited-edition set of just 10 pieces that includes a series of luminant material inserts produced by Black Badger. The result is an unprecedented expression in futurism and fun, with a bold timepiece that, once charged by the light, will glow wildly on the wrist.www.ablogtowatch.com