City & State NY, WPIX-TV (PIX11), and the 92nd Street Y present an online and in-person forum for candidates running in the 2021 NYC Mayoral race, live from 92Y’s Kaufmann Concert Hall. Moderated by City & State and PIX11 political journalists, candidates are encouraged to engage each other and address important policies, their platforms, current events and why they should get your vote. This event is part of Race to City Hall, a multi-part series of civic dialogues with and between candidates, leading up to important local elections. Candidate forums will be held leading up to the June 22nd primary.