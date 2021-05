The Marshall County School System graduations are set to start next week.The board of education announced the dates and times during a meeting Wednesday. Brindlee Mountain High School will be the first to hold its graduation ceremony on Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p,.m. Asbury High School is set to hold its graduation Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. followed by Douglas High School on Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. and DAR High School on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Superintendent Wigley recommends the Marshall County Board of Education approve the agenda for the May 12, 2021, board meeting.