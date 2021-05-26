newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Viroqua, WI

VIVA Gallery to hold Winding Roads Art Tour Guest Artist show

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua welcomes the artists of the Winding Roads Art Tour in June. The Winding Roads Art Tour has been cancelled for 2021. Plans are underway for the 2022 tour. The Winding Roads members participating in this show include a cross-section of local artists, many of whom are...

lacrossetribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Viroqua, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Larson
Person
Amy Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Guest Artist#Fine Art#Art#Viva Gallery#Wrat#Kindred#Covid#Crafts#Joseph#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua Community Theatre to present comedy via Zoom

Viroqua Community Theatre has another fun video to share online with the community. "Replacing Linda" is a made-for-Zoom comedy by Kimberly Barger where the co-owners of a business need to find a new assistant, and fast. The candidates they interview for the job come with over-the-top quirks that make them less than ideal, but they need to hire someone!
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, May 8. On that date we distributed 150 tree and shrub seedlings we purchased from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department. Each seedling was accompanied by directions on how to properly plant the item this spring. We are looking forward to several return visits to the Market this season. Watch our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for information on when we will be back out at the Market.
Vernon County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Tainter Creek

Hey guys. You’re old friend Vern here. It’s been a pretty nice spring, if I do say so myself. I have to say so myself, because I tend to talk to myself quite a bit. It’s OK, usually it’s a decent conversation. Sometimes it can pretty deep at times. I was going back and forth about the name Tainter Creek. I mean, with a name like “Tainter” one might think that the waters are “tainted,” but geez, if you just take a moment look around here, you can see the water is almost as pure as a new baby Sasquatch on a spring day.
Vernon County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Music in the Parks summer series announced in Vernon County

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests is pleased to announce its lineup for the upcoming Music in the Parks series. Featuring 13 concerts at either Sidie Hollow or Esofea County parks on Wednesday evenings in the months of June, July and August. The local, regional and nationally renowned bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including blues, funk, bluegrass, reggae, experimental, honky-tonk, folk and so much more.
Viroqua, WIRiver Falls Journal

New luxurious cabin in Viroqua, Wisconsin has beautiful views of the Driftless Area

VIROQUA — Take a walk through the woods and explore the Driftless region in this cabin. Bedrooms: 2 (1 king, 1 queen, 1 single) Brand new cabin available at Driftless Creek! With its modern, Scandinavian-inspired interior, our cabin offers a peaceful retreat away from the busyness of life, nestled comfortably in the woods. The 75 acres of ridge top hardwood forest feel even larger due to 300 acres of state land on 3 sides and views of the trout streams below. You’ll be amazed at the remote wilderness feel of this property so close to the fabulous food and shopping of Viroqua and the larger Driftless region.
Vernon County, WInews8000.com

Lineup released for Vernon County Music in the Parks

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The lineup is out for Vernon County’s summer series of concerts in the park. The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests announced the bands Tuesday. The concerts will be 6 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August in either Sidie Hollow or Esofea County Park in Vernon County.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua High School students qualify for State Solo and Ensemble

Several Viroqua High School students have qualified for State Solo and Ensemble. Choir students who are advancing to state include Abigail Wileman (Class A Soprano and Musical Theater), Cammie Leer (Class A Alto and Musical Theater), Anna Dlugi (Musical Theater), Lotus Smith (Musical Theater), Charlie Durochik (Class A Alto) and Ethan Pratt (Class A Tenor).
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Laci Sheldon to serve as Viroqua library's youth services director

Laci Sheldon, Viroqua-local and graduate of Viroqua High School, is stepping into the role of McIntosh Memorial Library’s youth services director. Sheldon has been employed at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua since January 2019. Formerly, she was working with adult programming and outreach and has been involved in keystone projects such as Viroqua’s Growing Forward Together Garden and Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources. Sheldon said she really looks forward to connecting with the children in the community and their parents as well.