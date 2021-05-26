Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opelika, AL

Mountains and Models

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most of us see a mountain range, our eyes are instinctively drawn to the mountain tops. I’m not sure why, perhaps it’s something about what you can see—the clarity we get through the unobstructed, panoramic view. Whatever it is, I just know we tend to look up when we see a mountain.

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Society
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Mountains#Living Things#Floods#2 Thessalonians#Models#Unending Examples#Eyes#Positive Examples#People#Tops#Mega Doses#Imitative Beings#Destruction#God#Disease#Face#Teaching#Encouragement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Model constructive behavior in conflict

I am a homeowner in the Bel Air neighborhood in North Napa, which has been brought to the headlines recently because of the street that is claiming so much notoriety from the neighborhood protest of a potential co-ownership home at 1627 Rainier. People have asked me why my family chooses...
HealthAthens News Courier

CRUMBS OF CANDOR: Mountain Medicine

Visits to or from doctors was a rarity in my youth and long before, and, yes, doctors really did make house calls in those days. They arrived in humble homes to assist in baby deliveries. Mature women were experienced enough to qualify as midwives as well. Vivid memories of the night my brother, five years my junior, was born flood my mind, but that’s another story.
Colorado Springs, COgscoblog.org

Campout at Rocky Mountain Vibes

Get your tickets NOW for our Girl Scout Night AND CAMPOUT at Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Girl Scouts should wear their vest or sash to help show their Girl Scout spirit! For $20/person, you will receive:. Ticket to the game.
WorldSmirs Interior News

B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

The head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver has offered a formal apology for the church’s role in the residential school system. Archbishop J. Michael Miller’s statement comes after the discovery of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The discovery was made public by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation last Thursday.
Relationship Advicephysiciansweekly.com

Dyadic partner-schema model

Sorrow is related with huge relational challenges, especially inside the setting of heartfelt connections (see Rehman, Gollan, and Mortimer, 2008, for an audit). An arising writing originating from psychological and relational models of the problem recommends that relational challenges are the two supporters of, and outcomes of, gloom. That is, relationship trouble has been appeared to longitudinally foresee later burdensome manifestations, and the other way around. Given that relationship trouble is additionally connected to less fortunate treatment reaction (Quilty, Mainland, McBride, and Bagby, 2013; Renner et al., 2012) and expanded danger for backslide (Jacobson, Fruzzetti, Dobson, Whisman, and Hops, 1993; Whisman, 2001) in despondency, an exhaustive comprehension of the interaction between factors adding to relationship misery and burdensome indications is basic. Scientists have required the combination of psychological conduct and relational speculations of gloom to comprehend expected supporters of relational brokenness in the confusion.
ScienceKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Science behind friendships

(ABC 6 NEWS)- The pandemic has exposed cracks in many friendships whether it's from personal or political beliefs shared on social media as relationship experts point to evolving perspectives that can change how we see someone and divisive thinking may be an ultimate friendship killer. Robin Dunbar, Pyschology professor, Oxford...
Designers & CollectionsMoodfabrics.com

Mannequins vs. Models

Mannequins have been a part of storefronts and displays since the 1900s when they filled beachfront stores and department store decks on cruises and more. Informal fashion shows date back to the renaissance period during the time of Marie Antoinette. Formal fashion shows did not arrive until nearly 200 years later where live models walked the runways. The way fashion is displayed is ever-changing. A few pandemic-influenced changes are making their way into the fashion world, and I think they’re worth mentioning.
MinoritiesTimes Union

believr Launches an Online Community for LGBTQ+ Christians

Nearly Half Of U.S. LGBTQ+ People Are Religious; New App Provides Community. believr, a new app for LGBTQ+ Christians, has launched and is available today on the App Store and Google Play. The app offers a place to find belonging, connection, and love through values-based matching, community spaces, direct messaging, and a trust-and-safety-first focus.
Morgantown, WVaappublications.org

Prevalence of Gender-Diverse Youth in an Urban School District

GDY — gender-diverse youth. In many studies on gender-diverse youth (GDY), those whose gender identity and sex assigned at birth do not fully align, researchers cite the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey finding that 1.8% of US high school students identify as “transgender.”1 This was the first nationally representative prevalence estimate of GDY and was higher than previous estimates. However, the question assessing gender identity (“Do you identify as transgender?”) likely underrepresents the prevalence of GDY because many do not identify with the word “transgender.” As an alternative, researchers recommend a 2-step question: (1) What was your sex assigned at birth? (2) Which of the following best describes your gender identity?2,3.
Educationhelloniceworld.com

How to support survivors of residential schools

TORONTO — After the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., grief rippled through Indigenous communities across the country amid renewed calls for further investigations and government action. Canadians can help residential school survivors by donating to Indigenous-led organizations and...
Societyokotokstoday.ca

Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The shock being expressed about the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia could be a force to bring long-awaited change, says an author and school survivor. Garry Gottfriedson, whose poems and books explore Indigenous identity,...
Utah Stateusu.edu

Celebrating Pride: Photographing Queer Couples in Utah

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Utah State Today is highlighting university employees and students who are conducting research, academic pursuits and other projects related to or that benefit the LGBTQIA+ community. Fazilat Soukhakian:. Assistant Professor in the Department of Art and Design. Area of study: photography. Why is this...
HealthPosted by
POZ

I Am Not a Victim

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

USPS worker applauded for using music to drown out ‘Karen’ attempting to interrupt his lunch

A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being applauded after uploading a TikTok showing himself using music to drown out a “Karen” interrupting his lunch break.Devan Jones, who goes by the username @bowtiedev on the app, where he has more than 62,000 followers and describes himself as the “best mailman in the world,” uploaded the video this weekend.In the clip, which he captioned: “When she wants her mail but it’s your lunch break,” he can be seen sitting in his truck and drinking a juice while he sings along to Sure Thing by Miguel as a woman attempts to...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandmother says: Vaccinate, or no grandson

Dear Amy: I am the maternal grandmother of a sweet, intelligent 5-year-old boy, “Danny,” who, because of divorce, spends time at his paternal grandma's house in a conservative area of our state. She and I have a good relationship, despite this very-contentious divorce. She is a wonderful grandmother, not only...