Casio Debuts Limited Edition G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix Watch

Of all the creatures in the world’s oceans, sharks may be the most misunderstood by humankind. Often feared and reviled as vicious maneaters, the vast majority of shark species are not aggressive towards humans but form a vital role in ocean ecosystems as apex predators. The lemon shark is a perfect example of this. Found mainly off the coast of Florida, lemon sharks use their yellow coloration to blend in with the sea floor and ambush their preferred diet of fish and crustaceans. Despite posing no threat to humans, the lemon shark is currently listed as near threatened in its natural habitat due to human activity. Ulysse Nardin, with its extensive aquatic ties, has long been a supporter of ocean conservation, and for its latest release the brand has joined forces with Florida International University and environmental nonprofit OCEARCH to bring awareness to these creatures. The new limited edition Ulysse Nardin Diver Lemon Shark is designed to commemorate this collaborative effort, and brings a clean and aggressive new edge to the brand’s entry-level modernist diver line.