Casio Debuts Limited Edition G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix Watch
Within the watch industry’s current boom in wild colors, Casio’s monolithic G-Shock line has established itself as one of the most vibrant players in the field. At nearly every level of the brand’s hierarchy, from $100 entry-level designs all the way up to hand-finished luxury showcases of traditional Japanese craftsmanship, the G-Shock series offers bold and varied color options that stand apart from its more conservative competitors. The high-end MT-G series is traditionally one of the brand’s most intricate platforms for color and finishing, and Casio’s latest release may be its most strikingly chromatic to date. The new limited edition Casio G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix takes on a Chinese mythical inspiration with dramatic gradient ion plating and the brand’s legendary durability.www.ablogtowatch.com