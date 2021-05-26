Cancel
Miranda Lambert, Husband Brendan McLoughlin Try Out a ‘Grease’ Duet at Casa Rosa VIP Party [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
 15 days ago
Video from Miranda Lambert's star-studded VIP party to celebrate the opening of her downtown Nashville restaurant shows the star singing with friends, contemporaries ... and her husband!. Brendan McLoughlin joined Lambert on the karaoke stage to sing "Summer Nights," a duet from the 1978 movie musical Grease, which stars John...

Mandan, ND
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com
