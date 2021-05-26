Miranda Lambert, Husband Brendan McLoughlin Try Out a ‘Grease’ Duet at Casa Rosa VIP Party [Watch]

It’s not surprising when you think about it. It turns out, Miranda Lambert’s latest hit came about thanks to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. She co-wrote the song, which Miranda said was definitely a result of her happy married life. Miranda explained, “So what inspired the song ‘Settling Down’ was really falling in love with my husband. You know, I got this traveling bone that keeps me on the road and I love what I do and I love to go camping and take my Airstream around the country, so falling in love and sort of realizing in 2020 that I was nesting a little more than I ever have been able to. ‘Settling Down’ couldn’t resonate more with me than at a time like that.”