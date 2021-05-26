5-26-2021 Red Tide Update

Current conditions: Below are the most recent red tide results. We have not received any reports of dead fish or respiratory irritation since last week. Forecast: NOAA forecast is indicating respiratory irritation is still possible whenever winds are blowing onshore along beaches north of Gordon Pass. People with chronic respiratory illnesses such as asthma or emphysema should avoid going to the beach as these illnesses may be aggravated. Red tide is very patchy and conditions can change daily. To get the most current beach conditions please visit the website visitbeaches.org.