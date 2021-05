A developer is looking for permission to open an inn in Edgartown in a proposal that will return the property to its roots. The proposal to turn the property at 222 Upper Main St. from rented rooms to an inn went before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday. The former Arbor Inn was being rented as rooms for local workers and seniors who lost their housing during the interim first two years of new ownership, according to attorney Geoghan Coogan, who is representing the owners.