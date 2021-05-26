Full STEAM Ahead

Playism recently announced that they’re bringing one the PC’s recent indie hits, Umurangi Generation, over to the Switch. Not one to play favorites, though, they also announced at the same time that they’ll be bringing one of the Switch’s recent indie hits over to the PC via Steam. That would be Gnosia, a single-player social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto, and while it did originally come out for the Vita in Japan in 2019, it didn’t get a worldwide release until earlier this year when it arrived on the Switch and garnered lots of positive reviews. And now, Gnosia is setting its sights on winning over PC gamers as well.