newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Full STEAM Ahead

kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbie joins the Daily crew as Norris and Chadd argue over the validity of a possible Steam console from Valve. Also, Chadd explains the new Resident Evil/Dead By Daylight crossover and we talk Pokemon. That and more on today’s Checkpoint Daily.

kiss951.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Valve#Checkpoint Daily#Steam#Console#Today#Daylight Crossover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Steam sales for 'the other 50%' - a return!

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Gnosia Announced for PC Via Steam

Today Playism and Active Gaming Media announced that the visual novel Gnosia will come to PC via Steam this year. The game, developed by Petit Depotto, was originally released in 2019 on PS Vita and late last year on Nintendo Switch, gathering quite the cult following. You can watch the...
Video GamesComicBook

Steam Game Made Free for a Limited Time

Another Steam game has been made free for a limited time. As of right now, and until May 17 (1:00 PM EST), all Steam users can download Galaxium for free. Normally, the game costs $1.99, so it's not an incredible amount of savings, but if you're looking for a free game to play and aren't interested in free-to-play, then this could be what you're looking for.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Social Deduction RPG Gnosia Now Headed to Steam

Playism recently announced that they’re bringing one the PC’s recent indie hits, Umurangi Generation, over to the Switch. Not one to play favorites, though, they also announced at the same time that they’ll be bringing one of the Switch’s recent indie hits over to the PC via Steam. That would be Gnosia, a single-player social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto, and while it did originally come out for the Vita in Japan in 2019, it didn’t get a worldwide release until earlier this year when it arrived on the Switch and garnered lots of positive reviews. And now, Gnosia is setting its sights on winning over PC gamers as well.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

World for Two Headed to Steam on July 16 - News

Publisher PQube and developer Room6 announced the life creation game, World of Two, will launch for PC via Steam on July 16. The game first launched for iOS and Android in May 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. View the Steam trailer below:. Here is an overview...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Lukewarm Reception of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Steam

Despite the large number of positive reviews from Steam users, the remaster of the Mass Effect series also received a solid portion of criticism. Fans point out Legendary Edition's localization problems and technical flaws. Yesterday marked the reelease of the long awaited remaster of the iconic Mass Effect trilogy, titled...
Video GamesSiliconera

Gnosia PC Version Will Appear on Steam in 2021

Even more people will have a chance to play Petit Depotto’s Gnosia, as Playism announced a PC port will come to Steam. It will show up in 2021 and cost $24.99. It will also offer English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language options. Gnosia is a game where players are trapped...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Valve reportedly making handheld Steam PC

Valve is preparing another foray into the hardware market, according to a new Ars Technica report. The outlet is citing "multiple sources familiar with the matter" as confirming speculation that the company is preparing a Switch-like handheld PC alternately referred to as "Neptune" or "SteamPal." Word of the device started...
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Valve Making Switch-Style Steam Console?

Valve has reportedly been working on a Nintendo Switch-style, Linux-based portable gaming system going by the working codename of SteamPal. ArsTechnica has done a report on the alleged device which will run a large number of the titles that exist on Steam’s PC platform. The SteamPal (previously known as Neptune)...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Mini Motorways is coming to steam in July

Dinosaur Polo Club has traded rails for roads with their follow up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways, which is releasing on Steam on the 20th of July. Previously, Mini Motorways has only been available through Apples’s subscription-based games service, Apple Arcade, where the quaint road builder has seen great acclaim, much like its predecessor.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Little Nightmares is Free on Steam

If you’re looking for something free to play this weekend, and Company of Heroes 2 isn’t to your taste, you can pick up Tarsier Studios’ horror games Little Nightmares on PC via Steam. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Little Nightmares, players assume the role of a girl named Six who is trapped in a prison called The Maw. Six’s mission is to escape while avoiding some truly terrifying things that want to harm her.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Will Refresh Appearance of Downloads and Settings

Steam will change the look of its download and settings page, reports Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB and Steam Status websites. Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB and Steam Status websites, recently reported intriguing code fragments in the latest Steam client beta (according to him, Valve may be working on console called Neptune), and now he shared information on the revamped look of the download and settings screens.
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

How to Play Steam Games on Your Phone with Steam Link

The Steam Link, once Valve’s boldest foray into the living room, is now a humble Android and iOS app that allows you to play Steam games on your mobile phone. In this article, we walk you through every step you need to take on both of your devices to set up Steam Link and get it running with the best performance.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Days Gone is Steam’s top seller

PC players were waiting for their chance to check out Days Gone, it seems. The biker-zombie game is now Steam’s top seller, outdoing Mass Effect, Resident Evil Village, and a highly anticipated upcoming game. Bend Studio’s open-world game has made sure Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s reign at the top was...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Gamers Destroy Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey in Reviews on Steam

Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was not to the liking of players. Reviews on Steam show that the reception of the game is clearly negative. Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was heralded as an ambitious expansion that would completely change the way we've experienced Frontier Developments' game so far. The DLC was to finally enable us to leave the cockpits of spaceships and set our foot on the surface. Thanks to this we would see the vastness of the universe from a different perspective. Additionally, Odyssey was to introduce many new mechanics, tasks and various other ways to play.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Upcoming Sales and Events on Steam in Detail

We've learned the dates and other details of the upcoming events on Steam. Open World Sale will launch this Thursday, while the Steam Next Festival and Steam Summer Sale are scheduled for June. Valve announced the dates and other details of upcoming sales and events that will take place on...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

PlayStation Studios Is Now Officially on Steam

PlayStation Studios is finally and officially entering the PC market as it makes a presence on Steam. A quick look on Sony’s new Steam page and anyone could see a few titles that are under the profile’s portfolio. Namely, Helldivers, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and most notably, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. The overall contents, however, are further added with the inclusion of DLCs that associate with each title. So far, there are 24 unique digital contents, if counting the handful of downloadable add-ons.