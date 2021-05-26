newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Bring Change to Mind: Race and Mental Health

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEOPLE partners with Glenn Close and her non-profit organization, Bring Change to Mind, in an effort to destigmatize mental illness. Javier Muñoz moderates this panel, which includes Don Lemon (CNN anchor/author of This Is the Fire), Matt James (TV personality/entrepreneur), MJ Rodriguez (actor/singer/activist), and MILCK (musician/writer/advocate).

