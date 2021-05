Something just didn’t smell right, and the stench was emanating from a home of the 4900 block of Brownsville Road in Whitehall, Allegheny County. Complaints from ‘nosy’ neighbors about the stinky house prompted Whitehall officials to serve a search warrant at the home earlier this week. Once inside, officers found nearly 50 canines crammed into the home, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported.