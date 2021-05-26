Cancel
New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

By MATTHEW BROWN
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a...

www.ncadvertiser.com
#State Laws#Federal Law#U S Law#California Law#Ap#Sierra Club#Interior#Republicans#Montana Fish#Democratic#Idaho Fish And Game#Northern Rockies#Federal Protections#Persistent Wolf Attacks#Wolf Populations#Wolf Numbers#Wolf Management Decisions#Legislation#Idaho Lawmakers#State Control
