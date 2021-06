The United States of America is the biggest market for pick-up trucks. According to a survey, 3 million mid-sized and full-sized pickup trucks were sold in the USA in 2020, a 5% drop from 2019. And for close to 40 years now, there has been just one name at the top of the charts in this segment – Ford F-150. The immensely popular truck from Ford’s F-series has seen numerous challenges over the years, but it has managed to overcome them all. However, the recent revolution in the automobile industry posed a unique challenge to this best-seller – electrification. As of 20th May 2021, however, Ford may just have overcome this challenge as well. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is here in the form of an all-electric pickup truck.