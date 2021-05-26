Can an LSA-swapped Sequential-Shifting Pontiac Trans Am beat a Ferrari 488 Pista?
Muscle cars and drag races go together like ham and cheese on a sandwich, but that doesn’t mean the strip belongs only to the American V-8 engines. The guys at Hoonigan are giving us another “This vs that” drag race, where they usually put two very different vehicles against each other. This time, it’s a tastefully modified 1988 Pontiac Trans Am vs a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista. At first glance, the results may be obvious, but there is a catch – a Le Mans start to two of the three drag races. How will this affect the drag race?www.topspeed.com