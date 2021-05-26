Can an LSA-swapped Sequential-Shifting Pontiac Trans Am beat a Ferrari 488 Pista?

Always wanted a 1960s GTO? Now you can add this 1967 Pontiac GTO to your garage. In 1964, Pontiac started an all new vehicle class, the muscle car, and ever since enthusiasts of every generation have been dreaming of having their very own example. Imagine opening your garage to find this 1967 Pontiac GTO just waiting for you to crank her up and cruise around town. Well now, thanks to Dream Giveaway Garage this dream could be a reality and all you have to do is make a charitable donation to Dream Giveaway Charities here. And being a Motorious reader gets you bonus points when you make a donation of more than $25.