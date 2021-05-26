newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ice Trae embracing his new NYC villain role would benefit the rest of his career

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most fan bases, if you become their villain, they’ll hate you forever. But for villains of the New York Knicks, you also might just get a documentary one day. Getting Knicks fans to hate you isn’t difficult when you’re the star of the opposing playoff team in town, but leaning into it is where Trae Young will win regardless of the result of this series. In Game 1 on Sunday, Knick fans were as loud as you could’ve expected in the first near-full capacity (a few thousand short due to select social distancing guidelines) Madison Square Garden playoff game since COVID-19 hit. Early in the first quarter, the Knicks serenaded Young with “Fuck Trae Young” chants, which he reminded them of in the fourth quarter, hitting the game-winning floater after knifing through the lane.

deadspin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Game#Nyc#He Got Game#The Game Awards#Ice Trae#The New York Knicks#Msg#The Knicks Wall#Hawks And Knicks#Getting Knicks#Eastern Conference#Villains#Star#Career#Knick Fans#Knicks Fans#Brooklyn Nets Gear#Fuck#Line#Playoff Rivalries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBAfantasypros.com

Trae Young posts 30/10 in defeat to Pacers

Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBAthenationalnews.com

Trae Young inspires Hawks to play-off berth with dramatic win against Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first play-off berth since 2017 with a thrilling 120-116 home win over the Washington Wizards. Trae Young scored 33 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 20, and John Collins finished with 18, including the three-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead with 24 seconds left. The Hawks post-season berth...
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...
NBANBC Sports

Wizards lose another close finish to Hawks: Observations

The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Washington Wizards at this point remain likely to qualify for the postseason play-in tournament, but they are certainly making it interesting, now having lost two straight games for the first time since April 5 and with their magic number stuck at one.
NBAMessenger

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBAaudacy.com

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired....
NBANBA

Trae and Bogdan Pushed Each Other Into the Playoff Picture

Story by KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) It feels like everyone knows that Trae Young has terrific offensive synergy with his big men, a notion evidenced by the fact that he shows up in two of the top six player-to-player assist combinations this season: 136 assists to John Collins and 130 more to Clint Capela. But it may be his newly developed chemistry with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic that determines how far the Hawks go this season.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks deliver on playoff proclamation after long journey

On March 2, 2020, the Atlanta Hawks suffered one of their worst losses of the year, losing by 39 points to the Memphis Grizzlies. Two days later, then-Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce held a team meeting, in which he said the Hawks would be a playoff team the next season. From...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic Grades: Atlanta Hawks 116, Orlando Magic 93

The trouble for the Orlando Magic started in the first quarter. Nobody seemed to realize it then though. The Magic were scrappy to keep the game close and at least within nominal striking distance. But the early moments of the game felt like a massive feeling out. Orlando was willing to get nasty defensively with Cole Anthony poking the ball away from Trae Young.
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Game

Depth key to Hawks-Knicks series

Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Steve Holman, will be on the call for the team’s first playoff game since 2017 this weekend. What does he think will surprise the national media about the Hawks?
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).