Ice Trae embracing his new NYC villain role would benefit the rest of his career
For most fan bases, if you become their villain, they’ll hate you forever. But for villains of the New York Knicks, you also might just get a documentary one day. Getting Knicks fans to hate you isn’t difficult when you’re the star of the opposing playoff team in town, but leaning into it is where Trae Young will win regardless of the result of this series. In Game 1 on Sunday, Knick fans were as loud as you could’ve expected in the first near-full capacity (a few thousand short due to select social distancing guidelines) Madison Square Garden playoff game since COVID-19 hit. Early in the first quarter, the Knicks serenaded Young with “Fuck Trae Young” chants, which he reminded them of in the fourth quarter, hitting the game-winning floater after knifing through the lane.deadspin.com