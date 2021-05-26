Carne Collective’s Premium Cuts Will Take Your Summer Feasts to New Heights

Scouting Report: Take actual utensils and plates and bowls into the outdoors with this set that was truly meant to be there. The Outdoor Kitchen collection is all made to look exactly like Hydro Flask water bottles. The outside has their powder coating for added durability and all of the pieces are double insulated with pro-grade stainless steel. The end result is bowls and plates that are a little heavier than your average ones, but that keep food and drinks cold (or even hot) for hours) and are way more durable than say, glasses or ceramic plates. The double wall insulation also allows you to handle the hot bowls without burning (or freezing) your hands off. Plus, the bowls and tumblers all come with lids that snap into place and even after hours of trying to shake them off by accident, I was foiled.