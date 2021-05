Okay enough talk, it’s time to finally reveal the first Larcenauts gameplay, right here on Upload Access!. Nearly nine minutes of footage is below, showcasing the Relay map we revealed a little earlier this week. This is taken from the PC VR version of the game, but it’s coming to Quest too. Over the course of the montage we get to see teams battling it out for control of points on a map, and watch some of the specialist abilities in action. Each class in Larcenauts is unique and comes with three abilities, plus a secondary ability for their primary weapon.