‘Desktop PWA Sub Apps’ could help users install multiple experiences in one fell swoop
A new potential Chrome flag discovered by Chrome Story called ‘Desktop PWA Sub Apps’ may enable installed web applications to create additional shortcuts for related web apps. Sound confusing? Let me explain. Traditional software packages – like Windows applications, for example – are delivered to a user via an installer. These installers can give the user one piece of software, and often do, but others like Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Cloud, and so on give the opportunity to choose and install several applications in one fell swoop.chromeunboxed.com