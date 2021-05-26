‘Desktop PWA Sub Apps’ could help users install multiple experiences in one fell swoop

How to Install New Windows 10 Desktop Themes PLUS Our Favorite Themes… While Windows 10 does come with a few desktop themes built-in, they may not suit your tastes. If you’d prefer a theme that better suits you, I’ll show you how to download and install new desktop themes for your computer. Most of which are completely free and include new backgrounds, sounds and colors. And later in this video for those of you that have been asking about the backgrounds in our other videos, I’ll share with you the Windows 10 themes I’ve been using.