President Joe Biden took an important but limited step Wednesday toward a genuine investigation into the origins of COVID-19. He issued an order directing his intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to look into the two competing hypotheses about the source of the pandemic (a random viral spillover in nature or an accident at one of the Chinese labs studying bat coronaviruses in Wuhan). But this represents just one aspect of a growing U.S. government and congressional effort to finally try — as best we can — to get to the bottom of how the pandemic started.