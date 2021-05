SPRING HILL, Fla. — Three teens – ages 13, 16 and 17 – were arrested after deputies say they robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint in Spring Hill. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the driver was hired Wednesday night to take the trio from a home on Chamber Court to a Taco Bell on Spring Hill Drive. On the way to the fast food joint, deputies say one of the teens asked the driver to stop in order to retrieve a cell phone.