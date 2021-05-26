Acer’s Global Press Conference is tomorrow morning, here’s where to watch

Though we may finally be nearing the end of virtual press events, we’re not quite out of the woods just yet. It was about this time last year that events were being cancelled and postponed left-and-right, including one of our favorite annual trips: NYC for the Next@Acer Global Press Conference. We’ve attended for the past few years and each time Acer puts on a stellar event that gives us a great reason to visit New York City. While we’d love to be traveling up there once again, the world isn’t fully back to normal at this point and Acer has opted for the online-only conference this time around.