Deal Alert: $150 off the Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1
In mid-April, HP quietly rolled out a consumer version of the Elite C1030 Chromebook and it is currently available from Best Buy for $949. The device turned out to be a perfect clone of the ultra-premium convertible C1030 that was aimed at the Enterprise sector but there was a little bit of confusion about the specific specifications as the datasheet from HP lists the consumer model as having LTE when, in fact, it didn’t. Apart from that, the HP Chromebook x360 13c is still a powerful 13.5″ 2-in-1 with a bevy of features that you’d expect from a premium thousand-dollar laptop.chromeunboxed.com