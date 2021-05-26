Deal Alert: $150 off the Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1

Everyone loves a bargain. The allure of knowing you’ve bought something you’ve always wanted and you’ve even saved a ton of cash while doing so is an incredibly sweet feeling. After all, it’s a win-win situation for you. You get to enjoy a great new laptop for far less than you’d ordinarily pay plus your bank balance is healthier than if you’d bought something not on sale. Right now, you can save an absolutely huge 45% on a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga as part of the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale when you use the coupon THINKMAYDEAL bringing it down to just $995. You’re going to love it. Here’s why.