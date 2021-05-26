Cancel
Cell Phones

Chrome OS Diagnostic app adds input devices, connectivity, and nav panel

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chrome OS 90 arrived back in April, Google rolled out a handy little SWA dubbed the Diagnostic App. In its current state, the Diagnostic App gives users a snapshot of current CPU and memory usage along with battery health and current charge. There are a handful of tests that users can run from the app to assist in diagnosing issues related to performance that can be saved as a session log to be passed on to OEMs or developers. This is a helpful tool especially for IT admins that manage fleets of devices but the Diagnostic App is about the get significantly more useful thanks to some new features headed our way.

chromeunboxed.com
Nav
