Chrome OS Diagnostic app adds input devices, connectivity, and nav panel

When Chrome OS 90 arrived back in April, Google rolled out a handy little SWA dubbed the Diagnostic App. In its current state, the Diagnostic App gives users a snapshot of current CPU and memory usage along with battery health and current charge. There are a handful of tests that users can run from the app to assist in diagnosing issues related to performance that can be saved as a session log to be passed on to OEMs or developers. This is a helpful tool especially for IT admins that manage fleets of devices but the Diagnostic App is about the get significantly more useful thanks to some new features headed our way.