SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - After spending 39 years in the classroom, a Sullivan teacher will retire at the end of the school year. Eudora Drollinger knew as a child she would become a teacher. Raised in Sullivan, she comes from a long history of teachers. Her grandmother taught in a one room school-house in Moultrie County, her aunt taught in inner-city Indianapolis, and her mother and both of her sisters also taught.