To highlight the importance of mental health, May has been a month of Mindful Mondays at LCPS, during which employees were asked to take a few minutes each week for self-care. However, asking a teacher to practice self-care who, over the last year, may have juggled remote teaching while caring for children of their own at home and multiple, unpredictable, tremendous changes layered on top of grief surrounding the pandemic can feel like a platitude.