Google made several exciting announcements during the first day of Google I/O 2021. The company rolled out the first Android 12 beta build for its Pixel lineup and highlighted some of the new features included in the latest OS update, it unveiled some interesting features for Google Chrome and Google Maps, gave us our first look at the revamped Wear OS platform, and even shared some details about a new language model called LaMDA. On top of that, the company announced a couple of new features that will make their way to Google Photos later this year, including a new password-protected safe folder for sensitive images, an updated machine learning model to help users discover special memories, and a feature called Cinematic Moments.