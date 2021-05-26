newsbreak-logo
Harford Community College announces Foundation director

Cecil Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBel Air — Harford Community College Foundation has announced that Denise Dregier has been appointed the foundation’s first executive director. She previously served as director for college and alumni development for Harford Community College since 2010. In addition, Natalie Shaw has been hired to serve as director for grants. Establishing...

www.cecildaily.com
