Harford Community College announces Foundation director

The Harford County Electrical Apprenticeship program’s first-ever virtual graduation took place on Friday, May 7. The graduation ceremony celebrated seventy-eight 2020 graduates and eighty-nine 2021 graduates, the two largest classes to date. The virtual event included remarks from Tiffany P. Robinson, Esq., Secretary, Maryland Department of Labor and Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President, Harford Community College, who spoke to the unique challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic that both the classes of 2020 and 2021 overcame. Additionally, the dedication, perseverance and hard work required of the apprentices was recognized, as well as the support of and sacrifices made by their families and friends. JeanMarie Lewis, Executive Director; Ronald Blaney, Training Director, and Peggy Howard, Apprenticeship Coordinator, also contributed remarks on their appreciation for the classes of 2020 and 2021 and their accomplishments despite the challenges of virtual learning from March of 2020 through most of the 2021 school year.