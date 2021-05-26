Capitol Police Say Motorcycle Officer Injured After Crash

A man and woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Lawrence Co, after they lead Police on a chase that allegedly lasted over an hour. According to reports, shortly after 3 AM, a Louisa Police Officer attempted to pull over a car driven by Steven Ray Messer, 40, of Fort Gay, W.Va. on a routine traffic stop. Messer refused to pull over and for the next hour and 11 minutes, Messer would lead Police along Route 32, Route 201, Route 1, Route 3 and finally onto Cottonwood Drive before coming to a stop. Once the car was stopped, Police found multiple drug-related items, including a bag of meth. Messer and his female passenger, identified as Ryan Marcum, 35, of Warfield, were both arrested on charges related to the chase and the drugs, as well as a number of traffic violations. They were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.