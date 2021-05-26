newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Capitol Police Say Motorcycle Officer Injured After Crash

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say a police officer has been injured after a crash near the Capitol complex. Police say the motorcycle officer was involved in a crash with a van and the officer was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The driver of the van stayed at the scene, authorities said.

Eyewitness News

Plainville officer killed in motorcycle crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON (WFSB) - A Plainville police officer was identified as the motorcyclist who was killed when he collided with a truck on Tuesday. Torrington police identified the victim as 40-year-old Brian Cybulski of Thomaston. Plainville police posted to social media that Cybulski was one of their own. They called him...
Capitol Heights, MDNBC Washington

Woman in Critical Condition After Capitol Heights Police Cruiser, SUV Crash

A Capitol Heights Police cruiser and an SUV crashed at an intersection in Prince George’s County Saturday, injuring all four people involved to varying degrees. Prince George’s County police and fire/EMS departments were called to the corner of Silver Hill and Walker Mill roads in District Heights around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash and an officer in need of assistance.
Anne Arundel County, MDWbaltv.com

2 Anne Arundel officers injured after crash during pursuit of car

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Two officers were injured Saturday morning in a crash during a police pursuit, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 7:15 a.m., police said officers were called to a house in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway for an unknown car parked in the driveway. Police said the vehicle was occupied with a driver and passenger who were asleep inside the car.
Birmingham, ALUpNorthLive.com

Police: 4 officers injured, suspect dead after shooting in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Four Alabama police officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a search warrant was issued at an apartment on Sunday afternoon, police said. Two of the officers were shot and the other two were grazed by gunfire during the shooting. Birmingham police said the...
ImmigrationPosted by
therockwalltimes

Man who crashed truck carrying undocumented immigrants after police chase charged with transportation of illegal aliens

An Austin man who crashed a truck full of undocumented immigrants following a high-speed police chase has been federally charged, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Adrian Vargas-Ladinos, 20, was arrested on May 15, charged via criminal complaint with transportation of illegal aliens. He will make his appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker on May 18.
Protestsklkntv.com

VIDEO: FBI looking for 2 suspects involved in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (KLKN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released two new videos taken at the center of the violence during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Each video depicts two suspects from the riot. Authorities are asking for your help in identifying them. The first suspect- known as AFO...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Charged After Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Teen Bicyclist, Police Say

A Long Island woman was apprehended after fleeing the scene following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist, according to police. Jocelin Nunez Martinez, age 21, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck in Babylon eastbound on West Main Street, just west of Thompson Avenue, when her vehicle struck Jeremy Shaffer, age15, of Babylon, who was riding a bicycle southbound across West Main Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Suffolk County Police said.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Lexington police officer injured in April crash released from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After multiple surgeries and over a month in the hospital, a Lexington police officer was released to go home on Friday. Officer Dawn Miller’s cruiser was hit by a car going the opposite direction on the inner loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road. That happened in the early morning hours of Monday, April 12.
AdvocacyClick2Houston.com

'Couldn't stay quiet': Capitol cop's mom wants Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON – Brian Sicknick's family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can't understand why lawmakers do not. Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building,...
Law Enforcementwklw.com

Couple Arrested after Running from Police

A man and woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Lawrence Co, after they lead Police on a chase that allegedly lasted over an hour. According to reports, shortly after 3 AM, a Louisa Police Officer attempted to pull over a car driven by Steven Ray Messer, 40, of Fort Gay, W.Va. on a routine traffic stop. Messer refused to pull over and for the next hour and 11 minutes, Messer would lead Police along Route 32, Route 201, Route 1, Route 3 and finally onto Cottonwood Drive before coming to a stop. Once the car was stopped, Police found multiple drug-related items, including a bag of meth. Messer and his female passenger, identified as Ryan Marcum, 35, of Warfield, were both arrested on charges related to the chase and the drugs, as well as a number of traffic violations. They were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.